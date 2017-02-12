Update

Rfotofolio is pleased to share that Photo Méthode Gallery will be showing the work from this years call, INPrint. Thank you Tina Weitz !

On March 18, 2017 from 12noon-2pm the gallery will be closed to the public to offer a free limited attendance RSVP event:

Hahnemühle USA Presents

Why to Print and Why Paper Makes the Difference!

Motivated to print? Curious about the connection between paper and image and how paper choice affects the look of your print? Join us on March 18th for an informative session on printing and papers.

Veronica Cotter will discuss the importance of printing and the link between image and paper. She will have samples of a wide variety of Hahnemühle Fine Art and Photo based papers. Veronica is the Education Development Manager for Hahnemühle USA. She has worked in the photo industry for 30+ years, and strongly believes a photograph isn’t complete until it’s printed.

Photo Méthode Gallery and Rfotofolio would like to thank Veronica Cotter and Hahnemühle USA for this educational opportunity.

Attendees are asked to bring 5 prints of their work. Arrive with a notebook, questions and an open mind. Please contact us on the form below to request attendance – space is limited so rsvp at Photo Méthode



INPrint

March 3rd to 31st, 2017

Artist Reception March 17th, 2017 from 6 to 8

Photo Méthode Gallery 2832 E MLK Jr Blvd #107 Austin TX 78702 Located in the Flatbed Building • 512-294 9550 info@photomethode.com

The Photographers

Bob Cornelis

Keith Taylor

C.J. Thompson*

Andrew S. Bale

Mariana Bartolomeo

Samantha Vandeman

Lee Bass

Laura Burlton

Melanie Walker



Kent Wisner

Diana Bloomfield

Karen Hymer

Kimberly Schneider

Norm Snyder



Daniel Kuczynski

Denis Roussel

Mary Aiu

Liese Ricketts

Paul Sisson

Banner image by Melanie Walker