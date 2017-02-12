Update
Rfotofolio is pleased to share that Photo Méthode Gallery will be showing the work from this years call, INPrint. Thank you Tina Weitz !
On March 18, 2017 from 12noon-2pm the gallery will be closed to the public to offer a free limited attendance RSVP event:
Hahnemühle USA Presents
Why to Print and Why Paper Makes the Difference!
Motivated to print? Curious about the connection between paper and image and how paper choice affects the look of your print? Join us on March 18th for an informative session on printing and papers.
Veronica Cotter will discuss the importance of printing and the link between image and paper. She will have samples of a wide variety of Hahnemühle Fine Art and Photo based papers. Veronica is the Education Development Manager for Hahnemühle USA. She has worked in the photo industry for 30+ years, and strongly believes a photograph isn’t complete until it’s printed.
Photo Méthode Gallery and Rfotofolio would like to thank Veronica Cotter and Hahnemühle USA for this educational opportunity.
Attendees are asked to bring 5 prints of their work. Arrive with a notebook, questions and an open mind. Please contact us on the form below to request attendance – space is limited so rsvp at Photo Méthode
INPrint
March 3rd to 31st, 2017
Artist Reception March 17th, 2017 from 6 to 8
Photo Méthode Gallery 2832 E MLK Jr Blvd #107 Austin TX 78702 Located in the Flatbed Building • 512-294 9550 info@photomethode.com
The Photographers
Bob Cornelis
Keith Taylor
C.J. Thompson*
Andrew S. Bale
Mariana Bartolomeo
Samantha Vandeman
Lee Bass
Laura Burlton
Melanie Walker
Kent Wisner
Diana Bloomfield
Karen Hymer
Kimberly Schneider
Norm Snyder
Daniel Kuczynski
Denis Roussel
Mary Aiu
Liese Ricketts
Paul Sisson
Banner image by Melanie Walker
One thought on “Update on INPrint at Photo Méthode Gallery”
Certainly wish I could be there. Take lots of pix for us all!
