This new year let us share the work that represents Peace and Comfort.

Photographers may submit one image to rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org

In your email please have Call for Sharing in the subject line.

Prepare your files with the following specifications:

Dimensions should be 1240 pixels on the longest side.

Saved as a JPEG.

No Watermarks / Copyright Units / Logos on image files.

File naming is as follows.

LAST NAME_FIRST NAME_TITLE.jpg , for example Smith_Jill_MoonOverRiver_.jpg

There is no fee.

Deadline this month will be January 29th

Rfotofolio is about sharing beauty that photographers create with group online exhibitions. We want to share your work.

To learn more about the work of Brigitte Carnochan please click on her name.