Haircut © Emma Powell Click on images to see a different view. Writers Block © Emma Powell When It Rains Knives © Emma Powell Blizzard © Emma Powell Out of Reach © Emma Powell Tangled © Emma Powell Under Seige © Emma Powell To learn more about the work of Emma Powell please click on her name.