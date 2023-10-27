The deadline is Oct 29th.

This year Rfotofolio is honored to have Michael Kirchoff as our juror.

How the Process Works

Everyone sees art differently and with that in mind each year we ask our guest juror to select the work that speaks to them. Rfotofolio is always one of the jurors.

Your submission is considered as a portfolio.

Finalist will be included in our on-line gallery, future interviews, future publications, and future exhibitions. This year we are proud to have the Lensbaby Award and the Hahnemühle Paper award.

The Information You Need to Know

For this call we want to see a well edited group of seven images.

This call is judged as a portfolio. This is an open call. Any subject, any photographic process.

If you are submitting an artist made book or three dimensional work please send a 4 to 7 images of that work. Three dimensional work has its own category.

Steps to Enter

Dates to remember.

Sept 10, 2023 entries will be accepted.

Oct. 29, 2023 midnight CST is the deadline.

Dec.10, 2023 selections will be announced on Rfotofolio.

How to prepare your files.

Prepare your files with the following specifications:

Dimensions should be 1240 pixels on the longest side.

Saved as a JPEG.

No Watermarks / Copyright Units / Logos on image files.

File naming is as follows.

LAST NAME_FIRST NAME_TITLE.jpg , for example Smith_Jill_MoonOverRiver_.jpg

In your email please have “Call for Entry 2023” in the subject line.

Send us seven images with your Paypal invoice number, your email address and website address (optional).

Please include one paragraph about the work you are submitting.

Email them to rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org .

If you have any questions please send us an email at rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org

Donate with our Paypal button. We leave the amount up to you so that we will not exclude anyone. When you participate in our call for entry you are supporting the Rfotofolio Fund and Rfotofolio. Thank you for your support

Eligibility

Our calls for entry are open to all photographers world-wide, both amateur and professional. Rfotofolio invites photographers working in all mediums, styles and schools of thought to participate. The work must be done by you. No AI generated images.

Use Rights

Each artist retains all copyrights to their own images. Artist’s attribution is provided with any use. By submitting work, artists whose submissions are chosen grant Rfotofolio the right to use their images for the purpose of promoting the artist, promoting future calls for entry, future interviews, publications and programs. Images may also be placed on social networks for Rfotofolio with artist attribution. By entering this call for entry you are allowing Rfotofolio to publish your images on our site and social media.

About Michael Kirchoff

Michael Kirchoff is a photographic artist, independent curator and juror, and advocate for the photographic arts. He has been a juror for Photolucida’s Critical Mass, and has reviewed portfolios for several fine art photographic organizations and non-profits in the U.S. and abroad. Michael has been a contributing writer for Lenscratch, Light Leaked, and Don’t Take Pictures magazine. In addition, he spent ten years (2006-2016) on the Board of the American Photographic Artists in Los Angeles (APA/LA), producing artist lectures, as well as business and inspirational events for the community. Currently, he is Editor-in-Chief at Analog Forever Magazine, Founding Editor for the photographer interview website, Catalyst: Interviews, Contributing Editor at One Twelve Publishing , and is the Co-Host of The Diffusion Tapes

podcast.

To learn more about Michael Kirchoff please visit his site by clicking on his name.

To see past Rfotofolio Calls click here.

Images in banner by Bob Avakian, Diana Bloomfield, K.K.DePaul, Brian Kosoff,

George Nobechi, James Ritchie, Rachael Short, Norm Snyder, Emilija Petrauskiene, Melanie Walker,Brian Van der Wetering.

Thank you to the sponsors of the Rfotofolio Call.