Lesha Rodriquez was the 2020 Denis Roussel Award winner.

“This is a beautifully crafted, realized and graphic portfolio full of painterly energy and gesture. As well, the work is resplendent with a multitude of powerful themes involving your Mexican heritage combined with an ever-evolving American identity, the internal and social struggles embodying your desire for children and that desire being challenged by the chronic health afflictions within yourself and family. It is an impossibly rich combination of themes which, to this point, you are representing with passion and power. Great work!”

Christopher James

Man Woman © Lesha Rodriguez

Birth © Lesha Rodriguez Movement © Lesha Rodriguez

Woman Parts © Lesha Rodriguez Time © Lesha Rodriguez

The Start © Lesha Rodriguez

