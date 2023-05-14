The young women that became our mothers.
Please click on picture to see a different view
Irma / Karen Bell
Dorothy Rosenthal / Jerry Rosenthal
Frances Grummer/Valerie Chaucer-Levine
Maria Girardon (center} / Victor Milin
1965 © Karen Bell
Lorrine, 1961 / Christopher Bryson
Dorothy Osterman / Willie Osterman
Rose Marino/ Ernie Luppi
Eileen O’Connor Scully / France Scully Osterman
Pat and Ralph Taylor/ Keith Taylor
June / Maxie Bryant
Dorothy Osterman/ Willie Osterman
Dorothy Pettigrew Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield
Pearl Ann Parsons Miller / Patricia Bender
Rivers of Memory © Jo Fields
Kathleen Portvliet /Maureen J. Haldeman
Dance Pose Edna Bullock,1961, Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography LLC
Muriel Vaughn /Liz Vaughn
Gabrielle / Joanne Teasdale
Patty Jean / Andi Alexander
Sylvia M. Swartz / Lynda Fay Braun
Shirley/ Valerie Cargo
Betty McNutt/ Melanie Walker
Michèle Bernatchez Lebeau/Joanne Teasdale
Hazel Albanese/ Cyd Peroni
Margaret Stromee / Vicky Stromee
Mary Grahmann, (on the left)/ Pat Brown
Billy and Dorothy Bloomfield / Diana Bloomfield
Katherine Demaris / C.R.
Thank you to all that shared their images of their mums.
One thought on “When They Were Young”
Always love seeing these! Thank you. And Happy Mother’s Day!! 🥰