Joyce Limoges/ Robynne Limoges

 

The young women that became our mothers.

 Please click on picture to see a different view

Irma / Karen Bell
Irma / Karen Bell
Dorothy Rosenthal / Jerry Rosenthal
Dorothy Rosenthal / Jerry Rosenthal
Frances Grummer/Valerie Chaucer-Levine
Frances Grummer/Valerie Chaucer-Levine
Maria Girardon (center} / Victor Milin
Maria Girardon (center} / Victor Milin
1965 © Karen Bell
1965 © Karen Bell
Lorrine, 1961 / Christopher Bryson
Lorrine, 1961 / Christopher Bryson
Dorothy Osterman / Willie Osterman
Dorothy Osterman / Willie Osterman
Rose Marino/ Ernie Luppi
Rose Marino/ Ernie Luppi
Eileen O’Connor Scully / France Scully Osterman
Eileen O’Connor Scully / France Scully Osterman
Pat and Ralph Taylor/ Keith Taylor
Pat and Ralph Taylor/ Keith Taylor
June / Maxie Bryant
June / Maxie Bryant
Dorothy Osterman/ Willie Osterman
Dorothy Osterman/ Willie Osterman
Dorothy Pettigrew Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield
Dorothy Pettigrew Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield
Pearl Ann Parsons Miller / Patricia Bender
Pearl Ann Parsons Miller / Patricia Bender
Rivers of Memory © Jo Fields
Rivers of Memory © Jo Fields
Kathleen Portvliet /Maureen J. Haldeman
Kathleen Portvliet /Maureen J. Haldeman
Dance Pose Edna Bullock,1961, Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography LLC
Dance Pose Edna Bullock,1961, Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography LLC
Muriel Vaughn /Liz Vaughn
Muriel Vaughn /Liz Vaughn
Gabrielle / Joanne Teasdale
Gabrielle / Joanne Teasdale
Patty Jean / Andi Alexander
Patty Jean / Andi Alexander
Sylvia M. Swartz / Lynda Fay Braun
Sylvia M. Swartz / Lynda Fay Braun
Shirley/ Valerie Cargo
Shirley/ Valerie Cargo
Betty McNutt/ Melanie Walker
Betty McNutt/ Melanie Walker
Michèle Bernatchez Lebeau/Joanne Teasdale
Michèle Bernatchez Lebeau/Joanne Teasdale
Hazel Albanese/ Cyd Peroni
Hazel Albanese/ Cyd Peroni
Margaret Stromee / Vicky Stromee
Margaret Stromee / Vicky Stromee
Mary Grahmann, (on the left)/ Pat Brown
Mary Grahmann, (on the left)/ Pat Brown
Billy and Dorothy Bloomfield / Diana Bloomfield
Billy and Dorothy Bloomfield / Diana Bloomfield
Katherine Demaris / C.R.
Katherine Demaris / C.R.

Thank you to all that shared their images of their mums.

 

One thought on “When They Were Young

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.