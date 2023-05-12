Tina Rowe was th 2019Denis Roussel Award winner.

“Using liquid emulsion, this artist prints found negatives anonymous snapshots from a previous era, onto oyster shells she gathers at the edge of London’s Thames River – a very unexpected conjunction of materials. She has fused two castoff elements into small handheld portraits which are oddly reminiscent in size and weight of original 19th century daguerreotypes in cases. The artist wrote that she displays these photo-objects alongside other found artifacts from her river walks. Viewers immediately handle the shells, engaging with these photographs in ways they would not, had the images been printed, framed and hung on the wall in a more conventional presentation. “Jesseca Ferguson

Smiling Couple © Tina Rowe Woman in Red © Tina Rowe

Two Women and a Baby © Tina Rowe

Father Daughter © Tina Rowe Family © Tina Rowe

Man in Hat © Tina Rowe

