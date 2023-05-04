Click on Image to see a different view.
Restaurant Gutting © Cynthia Gladis
Steampunk Diversion © Cynthia Gladis
It Begins © Cynthia Gladis
Pole Dancing © Cynthia Gladis
The Escapee © Cynthia Gladis
Love Shack © Cynthia Gladis
Merck © Cynthia Gladis
Big Bushes © Cynthia Gladis
Baby Bushes in the Dark © Cynthia Gladis
The Trees Danced in the Spotlight as if No One Could See Them. © Cynthia Gladis
Garbage Night in the Burbs © Cynthia Gladis
Colonial Williamsburg © Cynthia Gladis
To learn more about Cynthia Gladis please visit her page by clickiing on her name.
One thought on “Cynthia Gladis Gallery”
I love the black and white work! Well done.