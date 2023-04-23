Knot Hole and Flame © Ryuijie

Poppit Sands © Michael Jackson

Poppit Sands © Michael Jackson Poppit Sands © Michael Jackson

Under Monterey Wharf, Wynn Bullock© Bullock Family Photography, LLC

Point Lobos Tide Pool ,1957 by Wynn Bullock © 2017 Wynn Bullock Family Photography Tree Trunk, 1971 Wynn Bullock© Bullock Family Photography, LLC Wood, 1972, Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography

Cloudburst, National White Sands, NM 1973 From the portfolio ” Mother of Pearls, a tribute to Minor White, © William Giles.

“Mother of Pearls” portfolio, a tribute to Minor White, © William Giles. Circles, Mendicino, CA 1973 from the “Mother of Pearls” portfolio — a tribute to Minor White, © William Giles. Rocks, Point Lobos, California , From the portfolio entitled “Mother of Pearls,” a tribute to Minor White © William Giles.

Birthstone © Aryan Chappell

Blood Moon Eclipse © Aryan Chappell Cucumber © Aryan Chappell

