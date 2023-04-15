SHORE ACRES & THE OREGON COAST

August 28 to September 1, 2023

Stu Levy and Willie Osterman

Shore Acres and the Oregon Coast will be the focus of this workshop. On the Oregon coast west of Coos Bay, Shore Acres is often termed the ‘Point Lobos of Oregon.’ It is an area of convoluted rock forms and tide pools. North and south along the coast are pristine sand dunes and volcanic ‘seastacks’ forming the rugged coastline.

This is the backdrop for an intensive photographic experience with Willie Osterman and Stu Levy. Early mornings and late afternoons will feature field sessions with camera-side evaluation of composition and exposure. At mid-day, the instructors will lead print viewing and critique sessions and will present their own work. Darkroom as well as digital workflows will be discussed.

Stu and Willie are intimately familiar with the region and offer you a unique combination of technical expertise and creative insight which promises to make this workshop an unforgettable experience. We will be based at the Global Inn in Coos Bay, where a block of rooms has been reserved for the workshop participants.

All camera formats, film, digital, and all printing approaches are welcome.

Workshop Fee: US $900. Deposit amount: $150.

To register for the workshop, contact Stu at DrZone5@gmail.com

For everyone’s safety, completed COVID vaccination is a requirement for attending the workshop.

Willie Osterman is a Fulbright Scholar and a professor of Fine Art Photography at Rochester Institute of Technology. He taught and was an assistant at the Ansel Adams workshops in Yosemite Park. His first sabbatical was in Yosemite National Park spending a year documenting the workers, visitors and the land. His publication ‘Déjà View: A Cultural Re-Photographic Survey of Bologna, Italy’ in its second edition is now out of print.

He has over 80 exhibitions in the US, Italy, Turkey, Austria, China and Croatia. His work is included, among others, in the collections of the International Museum of Photography at the George Eastman House, The Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago, the University of New Mexico Museum of Art, Portland Museum of Art, New Orleans Museum of Art, the Alinari Photographic Archive in Florence, Italy and Muzej Grada Zagreba (City Art Museum of Zagreb), Croatia.

Stu Levy is a photographer living in Portland, Oregon. He has led photography workshops on the Oregon Coast for over 30 years. He studied with Ansel Adams and was an assistant instructor for Ansel’s workshops in Yosemite and Carmel; he was also an instructor at the Ansel Adams Gallery Workshops.

His photographs are in many public and private collections including The Center for Creative Photography, the George Eastman House, the Portland Art Museum, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Museum of Photographic Arts, San Francisco Civic Center,Portland Visual Chronicle and the Wilson Centre for Photography.