Falls to Pieces #2 © Debra Achen Some of the photographers that have shared their work with us this year. Exact Time Now © Maria Vinogradova Dungeness © Ky Lewis ©Nadezda Nikolova-Kratzer New Perspectives © Claire Dunn Otherworlds 5 © Keith Taylor As My Dream Unfolds © Susan de Witt © Ray BIdegain Acension © Michael Puff Climate Children 6 © Henri Bloomers Debra Achens Ray Bidegain Henri Bloomers Susan de Witt Claire Dunn Ky Lewis Nadezda Nikolova-Kratzer Michael Puff Maria Vinogradova Keith Taylor Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)