KinTsuGi DNA 2130 © Michael Koerner

Your narrative is captivating… representing family struggles with health resulting from the Nagasaki atomic bomb in the mid-40’s and the visual representation of cancer. I think wet plate collodion photograms are the perfect vehicle for this work. The braided threads (have you used human hair yet) impregnated with presumably an iron-based developer and placed on the collodion for exposure is a perfect way to metaphorically express the way cancer grows and evolves within the corpse. Consider more subjective complexity in your materials and in using resists to manipulate the liquids in the process. I will look forward to the evolution of your idea.

Christopher James

