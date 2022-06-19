The young men that became our fathers.
Please click on image to see a different view.
Jesse Alexander / Andi Alexander
Dad with Graflex / Gorden Brown
Todd Walker / Melanie Walker
Pat and Ralph Taylor/ Keith Taylor
Leonard Gattman-Elting/ Susan Hillyard
Daddy at Art School Nicholas Jeon /Diana Nicholette Jeon
Wynn Bullock / Barbara Bullock-Wilson
Harlan Castles / Mike Castles
Kim Weston / Zach Weston
Henry Lewis Braun /Lynda Fay Braun
Dad at 14 © Leslie Hall Brown
Ivro Zari / Kate Zari Roberts
Henry Lewis Braun /Lynda Braun
Gerard H van Leeuwen/ Maureen Haldeman
Wynn Bullock / Barbara Bullock Wilson
Vojko Milin 1959 / Victor Milin
Denny in Buick Northern Cafe North Limestone c. 1952 / Christopher Bryson
John D.Wiley,San Francisco / Jane Wiley
Bob Vaughn/Liz Vaughn
John Dupuis Fournet/ A.E. Fournet
Fredy Cohen on his wedding day. 1947/ Evy Cohen
Thomas J. Thornton/ Laurel Thornton
Dad, 1975 © J.Rosenthal
My Dad and his Cousin © Ernie Luppi
Frank Scully / France Scully Osterman
Sam Fisher / Morgan Fisher
Dan Rockett/ Amy Rockett-Todd
Alan Bell / Karen Bell
John Palmer Osterman / Mark Osterman