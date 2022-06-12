Please click on images to see a different view.
Otis at Martin © Bill Schwab
Padlocked Church © Norm Snyder
Palm Springs,2019 © Sally Davies
Menemsha © Bob Avakian
Unit 10 Highway 71 Crawford County © Norm Snyder
Nice House © Jody Miller
Green Car in Friers Point © Bob Newman
Nu Image © Vicki Hunt
While You Where Gone 19 © Jerry Rosenthal
One Way © Jerry Rosenthal
