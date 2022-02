Please click on Image to see a different view.

Scull © Vaune Trachtman

Starren © Vaune Trachtman Corner © Vaune Trachtman

Reverie © Vaune Trachtman Yoke © Vaune Trachtman

Singlet © Vaune Trachtman

Strand © Vaune Trachtman

To learn more about the work of Vaune Trachtman please visit her page by clicking on her name.