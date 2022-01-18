Barracuda © Chuck Davis

Pas de Quatre © Chuck Davis
Sea Nettles #7, Point Lobos © Chuck Davis
Sleeping Sharks © Chuck Davis
Sardine Tunnel © Chuck Davis
Yellowtail Surgeonfish © Chuck Davis
© Chuck Davis
Sea Nettle #17, © Chuck Davis
Bull Kelp Forest Dance © Chuck Davis
Giant Kelp © Chuck Davis
Bull Kelp © Chuck Davis
Aging Bull Kelp Blades 3 © Chuck Davis
Giant Kelp © Chuck Davis
Young Giant Kelp Fronds © Chuck Davis
Aging Bull Kelp Blades © Chuck Davis
Bull Kelp Forest Dance, #11 © Chuck Davis
Fish Tornado, #1 © Chuck Davis
Fish Tornado, #2 © Chuck Davis
Socorro Flounder © Chuck Davis
Surf Grass © Chuck Davis
Surf Grass © Chuck Davis
Surf Break © Chuck Davis
Blue Rockfish © Chuck Davis
Sea Nettles #19, Point Lobos © Chuck Davis
Bull Kelp © Chuck Davis
Bull Kelp Forest Dance #10, Big Sur, CA © Chuck Davis
Feather With Ocean Light, © Chuck Davis
Featured Comments:

I love this work so much. A whole other dreamy and imaginative world. Impressive. Thanks for sharing. Diana Bloomfield

Dear Chuck,

What a marvelous array of your images in today’s Rfotofolio post!  It’s the most ample sampling of your imagery that I’ve seen and it inspires both wonder and joy.  It connects us to a world we think we’re familiar with and you help us see it with new eyes and fresh appreciation. With enormous gratitude for your ongoing work – Barbara Bullock-Wilson

 

 

One thought on “Chuck Davis

