Pas de Quatre © Chuck Davis Sea Nettles #7, Point Lobos © Chuck Davis

Sleeping Sharks © Chuck Davis

Sardine Tunnel © Chuck Davis Yellowtail Surgeonfish © Chuck Davis

© Chuck Davis

Sea Nettle #17, © Chuck Davis

Bull Kelp Forest Dance © Chuck Davis

Giant Kelp © Chuck Davis

Bull Kelp © Chuck Davis Aging Bull Kelp Blades 3 © Chuck Davis Giant Kelp © Chuck Davis

Young Giant Kelp Fronds © Chuck Davis Aging Bull Kelp Blades © Chuck Davis

Bull Kelp Forest Dance, #11 © Chuck Davis

Fish Tornado, #1 © Chuck Davis Fish Tornado, #2 © Chuck Davis

Socorro Flounder © Chuck Davis

Surf Grass © Chuck Davis Surf Grass © Chuck Davis

Surf Break © Chuck Davis

Blue Rockfish © Chuck Davis Sea Nettles #19, Point Lobos © Chuck Davis

Bull Kelp © Chuck Davis Bull Kelp Forest Dance #10, Big Sur, CA © Chuck Davis

Feather With Ocean Light, © Chuck Davis

To learn more about the work of Chuck Davis please visit his page by clicking on his name.

Featured Comments:

I love this work so much. A whole other dreamy and imaginative world. Impressive. Thanks for sharing. Diana Bloomfield

Dear Chuck,

What a marvelous array of your images in today’s Rfotofolio post! It’s the most ample sampling of your imagery that I’ve seen and it inspires both wonder and joy. It connects us to a world we think we’re familiar with and you help us see it with new eyes and fresh appreciation. With enormous gratitude for your ongoing work – Barbara Bullock-Wilson