© Beth Moon Walnut © Mark Muse © Mark Muse Crescent Moon © Wendi Schneider Locust © Wendi Schneider Stairway Down,Palladium Print Rag © Kerik Koukils © Mariana Bartolomeo Fire Road 2 © Jerry Rosenthal Old Souls © C.Rosenthal Mariana Bartolomeo Kerik Koukils Beth Moon Mark Muse Wendi Schneider Jerry Rosenthal C.Rosenthal
2 thoughts on “The Old Souls”
Wow. These are amazing!
The old souls are now endangered which gives these beautiful works such poignancy.