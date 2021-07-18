Paul Bell’s portfolio “Vanishing Voices” was selected as an Outstanding Work selection in the 2020 Denis Roussel Award.

“This portfolio is exquisitely crafted and a perfect representation of an artist at the top of his or her game. What I am missing in “Vanishing Voices” is the sound of their spoken language and I wonder if the artist has integrated this work into a slide-tape or video to enhance the pathos and dignity of his subjects and what they represent. Beautifully done project paying homage to the last fluent speakers of disappearing North American languages.”

Christopher James