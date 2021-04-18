Phoenix Rising © Michael Puff Vermeer Window © Michael Puff Solitude © Michael Puff The Weight of Beauty © MIchael Puff End of Day © Michael Puff Ballerino © Michael Puff Apres le Bain © MIchael Puff To learn more about the work of Michael Puff please visit his page by clicking on his name. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)