Mariana Bartolomeo’s work inspires, her portfolio was selected as a 2020 Rfotofolio Selection. We are pleased to share her work today. Please click on image to see a different view.

Blue Moon © Mariana Bartolomeo Horsehair © Mariana Bartolomeo

Freesia © Mariana Bartolomeo Eclipse 2 © Mariana Bartolomeo

Moon and Satellites © Mariana Bartolomeo Hydrangea #9 © Mariana Bartolomeo

Neptunes Pyramid © Mariana Bartolomeo Blizzard © Mariana Bartolomeo

Blue Moon © Mariana Bartolomeo Funeral of Saint Lucy © Mariana Bartolomeo

Winter #4 © Mariana Bartolomeo

Pages in the Atlas of the Universe © Mariana Bartolomeo Boxcar Book © Mariana Bartolomeo

Astronauts Kite © Mariana Bartolomeo

