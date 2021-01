Dominic Lippillo’s portfolio Stories We Tell Ourselves was selected by Rfotofolio for the 2020 Rfotofolio Selections. We are pleased to share his work.

Please click on images to view full size.

Clowns and Ballons © Dominic Lippillo

Pontoon Boat © Dominic Lippillo

Power Lines © Dominic Lippillo

Picnic Table © Dominic Lippillo

Pond © Dominic Lippillo

For Sale © Dominic Lippillo

To learn more about the work of Dominic Lippillo please visit his page by clicking on his name.