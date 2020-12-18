Some of the photographers whose work and workspaces we have shared in 2020.
They inspire us in this year of challenges.
Everyday is a gift
Part 1
Hanafuda Shouzoku 2 © Shinya Masuda
© Jane Fulton Alt
Bound Roses © Diana Bloomfield
Dogwoods © Barbara Hazen
Protest © Susan Bryant
Cuerpo Libre © 2020 Josephine Sacabo
© Rachael Short
The Miracle © Nicola Hackle-Haslinger
Locust Phases © Cyd Peroni
Marginal Erosions © Megan Bent
Paper Negative 18 © Denis Roussel
© Robert Treat
“If a photographer cares about the people before the lens and is compassionate, much is given. It is the photographer, not the camera, that is the instrument.” – Eve Arnold
Fit the Description © Michael Darough
Del a Luz 4 © Maria Isabel LeBlanc
Last Speaker of Alutiiq © Paul Adams
F.D. Reese © Kathryn Mayo
Sunday Morning © Bob Newman
Teresa © Doug Winter
© Susan Friedman
Crossroads © Alanna Airitam
Solitude
At Seventy © E.E. McCollum
Eileen © Anna Rotty
© Joaquin Paredes
© Dominic Lippillo
Artist Pulling Work © Christopher Bryson
Morning Fog © Karen Bell
© Michael Puff
Where We Work
© Molly McCall
Bookcase 1 © Susan Bryant
© Patricia Bender
© Patricia Bender
Backyard Studio 3 © Susan Bryant
© Molly McCall
My Studio Desk © Bob Sadler
Varnishing Area © Billy Renkl
Nature Heals
© Aviva Diamond
Riverwalk Fews © Holden Richards
Sardine Tunnel © Chuck Davis
Granland© Steve Giovinco
Among the Trees © Mary Aiu
© Christine Fitzgerald
Requiem for Pollinators © Robert Dash
Spiritual Places No.12 © Christian Klant
Solitude © Wendi Schneider
Crescent Moon © Wendi Schneider
Columbia River © Chris Bennett
Thank you to all the photographers that share their work with us.
More to come.
To learn more about the photographers featured here please click on their name.
