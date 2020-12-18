Hanafuda Shouzoku 3
© Shinya Masuda
Some of the photographers whose work and workspaces we have shared in 2020.
They inspire us in this year of challenges.
Everyday is a gift
Part 1

Please click on image to view larger version.

Hanafuda Shouzoku 2 © Shinya Masuda
© Jane Fulton Alt
Bound Roses © Diana Bloomfield
Dogwoods © Barbara Hazen
Protest © Susan Bryant
Cuerpo Libre © 2020 Josephine Sacabo
© Rachael Short
The Miracle © Nicola Hackle-Haslinger
Locust Phases © Cyd Peroni
Marginal Erosions © Megan Bent
Paper Negative 18 © Denis Roussel
© Robert Treat

“If a photographer cares about the people before the lens and is compassionate, much is given. It is the photographer, not the camera, that is the instrument.” – Eve Arnold

Fit the Description © Michael Darough
Del a Luz 4 © Maria Isabel LeBlanc
Last Speaker of Alutiiq © Paul Adams
F.D. Reese © Kathryn Mayo
Sunday Morning © Bob Newman
Teresa © Doug Winter
© Susan Friedman
Crossroads © Alanna Airitam
Solitude
At Seventy © E.E. McCollum
Eileen © Anna Rotty
© Joaquin Paredes
© Dominic Lippillo
Artist Pulling Work © Christopher Bryson
Morning Fog © Karen Bell
© Michael Puff
Where We Work
© Molly McCall
Bookcase 1 © Susan Bryant
© Patricia Bender
© Patricia Bender
Backyard Studio 3 © Susan Bryant
© Molly McCall
My Studio Desk © Bob Sadler
Varnishing Area © Billy Renkl
Nature Heals
© Aviva Diamond
Riverwalk Fews © Holden Richards
Sardine Tunnel © Chuck Davis
Granland© Steve Giovinco
Among the Trees © Mary Aiu
© Christine Fitzgerald
Requiem for Pollinators © Robert Dash
Spiritual Places No.12 © Christian Klant
Solitude © Wendi Schneider
Crescent Moon © Wendi Schneider
Columbia River © Chris Bennett

Thank you to all the photographers that share their work with us.

More to come.

To learn more about the photographers featured here please click on their name.

Paul Adams

Jane Fulton Alt

Mary Aiu

Alanna Airitam

Patricia Bender

Chris Bennet

Karen Bell

Megan Bent

Diana Bloomfield

Ole Brodersen

Susan Bryant

Christopher Bryson

Chuck Davis

Robert Dash

Michael Darough

Aviva Diamond

Susan Friedman

Christine Fitzgerald

Steve Giovinco

Nicola Hackle-Haslinger

Barbara Hazen

Christen Klant

Maria Isabel LeBlanc

Dominic Lippillo

Molly McCall

Shinya Masuda

Kathryn Mayo

E. E. McCollum

Bob Newman

Joaquin Paredes

Cyd Peroni

Michael Puff

Holden Richards

Denis Roussel

Anna Rotty

Josephine Sacabo

Bob Sadler

Wendi Schneider

Rachael Short

Robert Treat

Doug Winter

 

 

