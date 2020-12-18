Some of the photographers whose work and workspaces we have shared in 2020.

They inspire us in this year of challenges.

Everyday is a gift

Part 1

Please click on image to view larger version.

Hanafuda Shouzoku 2 © Shinya Masuda © Jane Fulton Alt Bound Roses © Diana Bloomfield Dogwoods © Barbara Hazen Protest © Susan Bryant Cuerpo Libre © 2020 Josephine Sacabo © Rachael Short The Miracle © Nicola Hackle-Haslinger Locust Phases © Cyd Peroni Marginal Erosions © Megan Bent Paper Negative 18 © Denis Roussel © Robert Treat

“If a photographer cares about the people before the lens and is compassionate, much is given. It is the photographer, not the camera, that is the instrument.” – Eve Arnold

Fit the Description © Michael Darough Del a Luz 4 © Maria Isabel LeBlanc Last Speaker of Alutiiq © Paul Adams F.D. Reese © Kathryn Mayo Sunday Morning © Bob Newman Teresa © Doug Winter © Susan Friedman Crossroads © Alanna Airitam

Solitude

At Seventy © E.E. McCollum Eileen © Anna Rotty © Joaquin Paredes © Dominic Lippillo Artist Pulling Work © Christopher Bryson Morning Fog © Karen Bell © Michael Puff

Where We Work

© Molly McCall Bookcase 1 © Susan Bryant © Patricia Bender © Patricia Bender Backyard Studio 3 © Susan Bryant © Molly McCall My Studio Desk © Bob Sadler Varnishing Area © Billy Renkl

Nature Heals

© Aviva Diamond Riverwalk Fews © Holden Richards Sardine Tunnel © Chuck Davis Granland© Steve Giovinco Among the Trees © Mary Aiu © Christine Fitzgerald Requiem for Pollinators © Robert Dash Spiritual Places No.12 © Christian Klant Solitude © Wendi Schneider Crescent Moon © Wendi Schneider Columbia River © Chris Bennett

Thank you to all the photographers that share their work with us.

More to come.

To learn more about the photographers featured here please click on their name.

Paul Adams

Jane Fulton Alt

Mary Aiu

Alanna Airitam

Patricia Bender

Chris Bennet

Karen Bell

Megan Bent

Diana Bloomfield

Ole Brodersen

Susan Bryant

Christopher Bryson

Chuck Davis

Robert Dash

Michael Darough

Aviva Diamond

Susan Friedman

Christine Fitzgerald

Steve Giovinco

Nicola Hackle-Haslinger

Barbara Hazen

Christen Klant

Maria Isabel LeBlanc

Dominic Lippillo

Molly McCall

Shinya Masuda

Kathryn Mayo

E. E. McCollum

Bob Newman

Joaquin Paredes

Cyd Peroni

Michael Puff

Holden Richards

Denis Roussel

Anna Rotty

Josephine Sacabo

Bob Sadler

Wendi Schneider

Rachael Short

Robert Treat

Doug Winter