Danica Kus is a 2020 Rfotofolio Selection. we are pleased to share her portfolio Graceful Spaces here on Rfotofolio

“As an architectural photographer, I have been visiting many different places, cities and countries with the intention to take photographs of the appealing buildings. I am grateful for every journey because it opens my mind, imagination, feelings and also gives me knowledge about cultures and people.

I have always been excited to discover buildings which have a strong connotation to the surrounding where they belong to and where you can feel the magic atmosphere of the space. In these series, I would like to present such spaces.” Danica Kus

Graceful Spaces 7 © Danica Kus

Graceful Spaces 2 © Danica Kus

Graceful Spaces 1 © Danica Kus

Graceful Spaces 3 © Danica Kus

Graceful Spaces 5 © Danica Kus

Graceful Spaces 4 © Danica Kus

