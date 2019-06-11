White Lotus © Cy DeCosse, 3-Color Gum Dichromate

Blue Lotus of the Nile © Cy DeCosse, 3-Color gum dichromate
Springtime Artichokes © Cy DeCosse, 3-Color gum dichromate print
Autumn Plum © Cy DeCosse,3-Color gum dichromate
Autumn Oranges © Cy DeCosse,3-Color gum dichromate print
Tuscan Centerpiece © Cy Decosse,3-Color gum dichromate print
Caravaggio Harvest © Cy DeCosse,3-Color gum dichromate print.

 

Images by Cy DeCosse, printed by Keith Taylor.

To learn more please click on their names,
and here on Rfotofolio, Cy DeCosse, Keith Taylor.

Featured Comments

“Such mind-blowing, incredible work. I’m awed every time I see this gum printing by Keith Taylor, and the printing meshing so perfectly with the beautiful imagery– in every way.” Diana Bloomfield.

 

 

