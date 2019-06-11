Images by Cy DeCosse, printed by Keith Taylor.
Featured Comments
“Such mind-blowing, incredible work. I’m awed every time I see this gum printing by Keith Taylor, and the printing meshing so perfectly with the beautiful imagery– in every way.” Diana Bloomfield.
One thought on “Beauty in Print”
