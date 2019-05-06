“You become things, you become an atmosphere, and if you become it, which means you incorporate it within you, you can also give it back. You can put this feeling into a picture. A painter can do it. And a musician can do it and I think a photographer can do that too and that I would call the dreaming with open eyes.” – Ernst Haas
Reflections, Weston-on-the-Green 1899, Photogravure, George Davison, The Royal Photographic Society
Witch Hazel,2018 © Mark Muse
© Kerik Kouklis
Light Pours In © France Scully Osterman
She Never Told Her Love by Henry Peach Robinson, Albumen silver print from glass negative, 1897
Listening to the Sky © Beth Moon
Clarence H. White, The Mirror, 1912. Varnished palladium print. George Eastman Museum
Heart of Glass © Carolyn Hampton
Canal © John Claridge
Leonard Misonne (1870 – 1943)
Adolf de Meyer (American (born France), Paris 1868-1946 Los Angeles, California) Water Lilies c. 1906, printed 1912 Platinum print
Bog Bean Flower © Mark I.Nelson, Platinum/Palladium
TePapa Near Earnsleugh Otago by George Chance
© Lee Bass
