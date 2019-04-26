 

Plate I: Poppy Placenta© Laura Bennett

Plate II: Umbilical Memory © Laura Bennett
Plate III: Obliterated Onion © Laura Bennett
Plate IV: Trajectory of Labor © Laura Bennett
Plate V: Heart of Root © Laura Bennett
Plate VII: Embryonic Stage of Amarylis © Laura Bennett
Plate VIII: Embryonic Stage of Sycamore © Laura Bennett

To learn more about the work of Laura Bennett please visit her page at
Laura Bennett.

