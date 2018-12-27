Melanie Walker was a 2018 Rfotofolio selection.

“I don’t think I’ve ever met a puppet I didn’t like, but these take my appreciation to another level—artful, soulful, they hold mystery and memory, and expand the idea of a photographic portrait to new realms. Rather than a static story telling, this format allows for the possibility of new narratives each time there is interaction with the object.” Aline Smithson

© Melanie Walker © Melanie Walker

© Melanie Walker © Melanie Walker © Melanie Walker

To learn more about the work Melanie Walker please click on her name.

Featured Comments

“I love this work– at once disturbing, fascinating, mesmerizing– I’ve always said that the problem with still photography, is that it’s so still. These puppets move the still image into a whole new way of seeing. Beautifully conceived and realized.” Diana Bloomfield

“For a very long time now Melanie has used the human form as a vessel for her imagination. Sometimes they take take a 2-dimensional form, imbedded in a print. Other times they float in the sky, entrapping our vision and imagination. Now they arrive as 3-dimensional figures, an inverted vessel of sorts, waiting for someone to fill with their imagination.”Jim Cokas