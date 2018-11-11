One wants a teller in a time like this.

One’s not a man, one’s not a woman grown

To bear enormous business all alone.

One cannot walk this winding street with pride

Straight-shouldered, tranquil-eyed,

Knowing one knows for sure the way back home.

One wonders if one has a home.

One is not certain if or why or how.

One wants a Teller now.. Gwendolyn Brooks