 

Three Nudes on Dunes, 1990,Edna Bullock © Bullock Family Photography, LLC

The Edna Bullock story is an inspiration. No matter where we are in life it is never too late to seize the day.

Edna began her career in photography in 1976, the year she turned 61. As she explained, “I had inherited a darkroom, camera equipment, and supplies. For more than 30 years, I had been immersed in the world of photography. My own needs to be artistically creative were strong, so I decided to enroll in beginning photography at Monterey Peninsula College and see what I could do.” She tackled her new venture with typical zeal and, in an amazingly short time, friends such as Ansel Adams, Morley Baer, and Ruth Bernhard witnessed her evolution from student to workshop assistant to fellow teacher and exhibitor. Barbara Bullock-Wilson

Amy and Jane, 1989, Edna Bullock © Bullock Family Photography LLC
Driftwood 1978 Edna Bullock © Bullock Family Photography LLC
David by Edna Bullock, 1983 © Bullock Family Photography LLC
Peggy and Round Rocks 1991, Edna Bullock © Bullock Family Photography, LLC
Naomi and Erosion #2, 1984, Edna Bullock© Bullock Family Photography LLC

 

Dance Pose Edna Bullock,1961, Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography LLC

To learn more about Edna Bullock please visit her page at Edna Bullock .

