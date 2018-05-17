The Denis Roussel Award

The Denis Roussel Award was started to help continue the legacy of photographer Denis Roussel.

Denis was a photographer and educator. He believed in sharing his knowledge with others. In 2017, Denis lost his battle with cancer. All of us lost the pleasure of seeing new work from this creative and resourceful artist.

To learn more about Denis Roussel please visit his page at Denis Roussel.

The Denis Roussel Award is for photographers whose work is based on the historical/alternative photographic processes, including silver gelatin.

This year we are honored to have Jill Enfield as our guest juror.

The award winner will receive the following,

The Denis Roussel Award grant.

A two hundred-dollar gift certificate from Bostick & Sullivan for alt-process supplies.

Hahnemuhle Paper

Jill Enfield’s Guide to Photographic Alternative Processes

Mark Nelson’s e-book on Precision Digital Negatives

A selection of books published by Focal Press

This list is growing and will there will be updates.

The Denis Roussel Award winner will be featured on Rfotofolio with a future interview, and be included in future publications, and future exhibitions.

Timeline

March 5, 2018 we will start accepting submissions at rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org.

June 5, 2018 midnight CST is the deadline.

July 25, 2018 results will be announced on rfotofolio.org

Steps to Enter

Application Fee

We are leaving the fee for entry as the amount you want to donate so that we do not exclude anyone. When you participate in our call for entry you are supporting Rfotofolio, our mission and grants. Thank you.

Eligibility

This award is open to all photographers that work in historical/alternative processes. This includes silver gelatin. Three dimensional work is also accepted. If you are not sure if your work qualifies please send us an email at rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org.

Please submit 6 to 10 images of your work to rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org.

The subject line of the email should read “Denis Roussel Award 2018”.

Please include a statement about how you approach your work and what inspires you.

How to prepare your files

Prepare your files with the following specifications:

Longest dimension should not exceed 1940 pixels (minimum 600 px width)

No Watermarks / Copyright Units / Logos on image files.

Label digital files in this manner: title_LastName_01, title_LastName_02, etc.

Save as a JPEG

Email them with your Paypal invoice number ( if applicable) to rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org with Denis Roussel Award in the subject line.

About Jill Enfield

Jill Enfield is a fine art photographer, author and educator. She is the author of Jill Enfield’s Guide to Photographic Alternative Processes.

Jill Enfield’s work is in the permanent collections of The Amon Carter Museum of Art, Bellagio Hotel, Bibliothque Nationale, The Boca Raton Museum of Art, Canyon Ranch Spa and Resort, The Crocker Art Museum, The Florida Senate, The Toledo Museum of Art, and Museo de Arte Moderno de Medillin, Bogota and Cartagena, in Colombia.

To learn more about the work of Jill Enfield please visit her page at Jill Enfield.

Thank you

Thank you to Rachel Wilson-Roussel for your encouragement and support.

A special thank you to Josephine Sacabo for your support of this award.

Thank you to our sponsors for participating and donating products to the award winner.

Carol Boss and Hahnemühle paper.

Jill Enfield for donating a copy of Jill Enfield’s Guide to Photographic Alternative Processes.

Mark Nelson and Precision Digital Negative.



Bostick & Sullivan for the two hundred-dollar gift certificate.

Josephine Sacabo and Luna Press.

Focal Press for a gift of books.

Twisted Sheets©France Scully Osterman 10×12 Gum Bichromate over Palladium Print on Hahnemühle Platinum Rag © Kerik Koukils

To learn more about the photographers whose work is featured here please visit their pages by clicking on their name.

Jesseca Ferguson

Kerik Kouklis

France Scully Osterman