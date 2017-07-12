Denis your work has added so much beauty to so many people’s lives that we thought it was only fair to share this gallery from some of your friends from afar in appreciation.

You have shared your knowledge with others, and made a difference in your students lives. Who else could make us look at what is in the compost bin as a possible muse? Beauty really is where you find it.

Thank you for your grace, your support, and your inspiration. We will all look up to the night sky, find the stars, and with our gaze send good thoughts to you and your family.

Your friends from afar.

Floating Disc © Fran Forman Color Light Abstraction 1961, Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography, LLC Opus 3 © Paula Riff

Sailboat © Fran Forman Bedtime Stories © Melanie Walker ©Patricia Bender © J.Rosenthal

Dear Denis, Thank you for making my world a more beautiful and magical place.

With deep admiration and affection ~ Patricia Bender

Cove © C.Rosenthal © J.Rosenthal

© Mariana Bartolomeo © C.R.

Let There Be Light, 1954, Wynn Bullock © 2013 Bullock Family Photography, LLC The Big Dipper © Tami Bone

Thank you to photographers that shared their work.

Art can make a difference.