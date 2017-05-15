Patty Jean / Andi Alexander
Dance Pose Edna Bullock,1961, Wynn © Bullock Family Photography LLC
The young women that became our mothers.
Dorothy Pettigrew Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield
Pat and Ralph Taylor/ Keith Taylor
Dorothy Osterman / Willie Osterman
Michèle Bernatchez Teasdale Lebeau/Joanne Teasdale
Katherine Demaris /C.R.
Dorothy Rosenthal / J.R.
Betty McNutt/ Melanie Walker
Gabrielle / Joanne Teasdale
Dorris / Kimberly Chiaris
Maria Girardon (center} / Victor Milin
Mimi /Amy Jasek
Sylvia M. Swartz / Lynda Fay Braun
Pearl Ann Parsons Miller / Patricia Bender
Mary Grahmann, (on the left)/ Pat Brown
Mary Irene L. Dinoto / Nancy Dinoto
Ollie Tarara / Theresa Tarara
Shirley/ Valerie Cargo
Thank you to everyone who shared their images of their mothers.
2 thoughts on “When They Were Young”
Wonderful collection 💕
Thank you
