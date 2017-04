Color Light Abstraction 1094 (Early 1960s) Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography, LLC Color Light Abstraction 1073 (1961) Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography, LLC

Color Light Abstraction, 1960, 1054 Wynn Bullock© Bullock Family Photography, LLC Color Light Abstraction 1036 (1963) Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography, LLC

“Searching is everything – going beyond what you know. And the test of the search is really in the things themselves, the things you seek to understand. What is important is not what you think about them, but how they enlarge you.” Wynn Bullock

Woman and Thistle, 1953 ,Wynn Bullock ©Bullock Family Photography LLC Barbara in Window by Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography, LLC

Erosion,1959 by Wynn Bullock,© Bullock Family Photography, LLC Under Monterey Wharf Wynn Bullock© Bullock Family Photography, LLC

“The urge to create, the urge to photograph, comes in part from the deep desire to live with more integrity, to live more in peace with the world, and possibly to help others to do the same” Wynn Bullock

To learn more about Wynn Bullock please visit Wynn Bullock Family Photography.

To see our articles on Wynn Bullock please visit his page by clicking his name.