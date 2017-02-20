© Karen Hymer © Kent Wisner © Lee Bass

INPrint

at Photo Méthode Gallery

March 3rd to 31st, 2017

Artist Reception March 17th, 2017 from 6 to 8

March 18th 2017 from 12 noon to 2pm

Hahnemühle USA Presents

Print and Why Paper Makes the Difference!

Where: Photo Méthode Gallery

2832 E MLK Jr Blvd #107 Austin TX 78702

Located in the Flatbed Building • 512-294 9550

info@photomethode.com

Topic: Motivated to print? Curious about the connection between paper and image and how paper choice affects the look of your print? Join us on March 18th for an informative session on printing and papers.

Veronica Cotter of Hahnemühle USA will discuss the importance of printing and the link between image and paper. She will have samples of a wide variety of Hahnemühle Fine Art and Photo based papers. Veronica is the Education Development Manager for Hahnemühle USA. She has worked in the photo industry for 30+ years, and strongly believes a photograph isn’t complete until it’s printed.

R.S.V.P. Space is limited, please reserve your space by email at info@photomethode.com

What to bring : Attendees are asked to bring 5 prints of their work. Arrive with a notebook, questions and an open mind

Photo Méthode Gallery and Rfotofolio would like to thank Carol Boss and Veronica Cotter of Hahnemühle USA for this educational opportunity.

Rfotofolio would like to thank all the photographers that entered last years call for entry, your work made this show possible. Thank you to Tina Weitz for exhibiting INPrint.

Karen Hymer

Lee Bass

Ken Wisner