Tiny Immensity 61, Dead Leaves of the Tree of Life © L.Aviva Diamond
Tiny Immensity 11 © L.Aviva Diamond
Tiny Immensity 61, Surrender © L.Aviva Diamond
Please click on image for different view.
Tiny Immensity 33 © L.Aviva Diamond
Galactic Cactus ,Tiny Immensity 9 © L.Aviva Diamond
Small Potatoe in a Time of Covid © L.Aviva Diamond
Tiny Immensity 20, Cosmic Carrot in the Time of Covid © L.Aviva Diamond
Tiny Immensity 20, Cosmic Carrot 2 in the Time of Covid © L.Aviva Diamond
Tiny Immensity 39 © L.Aviva Diamond
Tiny Immensity 66 © L.Aviva Diamond
Tiny Immensity 13 © L.Aviva Diamond
To learn more about the work of L.Aviva Diamond please click on her name.