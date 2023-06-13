Diana Bloomfield was the 2021 Denis Roussel Award winner.

“Such accomplished and beautiful work… precise, playful, clearly loved in the process of making. What I truly enjoyed was how many ways this work might be experienced in person especially if given the permission to hold and move the pages and complex elements that make up each piece. In the time-honored treasure and marriage of nature collected and archived, the work clearly demonstrates the artist’s love of the subject, the concept and the physical act of creating wonder as in the trompe l’oeil stacked pages (referencing the leaves in Whitman’s Leaves of Grass) A pleasure to look at look and experience.”

Christopher James

Please click on image to see a different veiw.

Fields of Rapeseed, interlocking flagbook closed © Diana Bloomfield Field of Rapeseed © Diana Bloomfield

Rose Hips and Spent Roses © Diana Bloomfield Rose Hips and Spent Roses, Venetian Accordion Book © Diana Bloomfield

Paper Dreams © Diana Bloomfield Paper Dreams, interior © Diana Bloomfield

Falling Ginkos in Blue © Diana Bloomfield

Gossamer Wings,closed © Diana Bloomfield Gossamer Wings © Diana Bloomfield

Winter Garden Cover © Diana Bloomfield Winter Garden Cover © Diana Bloomfield

To learn more aboutDiana Bloomfield please visit her page by clicking on her name.