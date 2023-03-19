Late Day in April Umstead © Diana Bloomfield (Tricolor gum bichromate over cyanotype print)

Winter Light, Stony Creek © Diana Bloomfield (Tricolor gum bichromate over cyanotype print)
Stony Creek, Brumley © Diana Bloomfield (Tricolor gum bichromate over cyanotype print)
Mountains to Sea Trail, NC © Diana Bloomfield (Tricolor gum bichromate over cyanotype print)
Eno River © Diana Bloomfield (Tri-color gum bichromate over cyanotype print)
Dogwood Among the Brambles © Diana Bloomfield,(Tri-color gum bichromate over cyanotype)
Honeysuckle © Diana Bloomfield (Tri-color gum bichromate over cyanotype)
Sleeping in the Forest
By: Mary Oliver

I thought the earth
remembered me, she
took me back so tenderly, arranging
her dark skirts, her pockets
full of lichens and seeds. I slept
as never before, a stone
on the riverbed, nothing
between me and the white fire of the stars
but my thoughts, and they floated
light as moths among the branches
of the perfect trees. All night
I heard the small kingdoms breathing
around me, the insects, and the birds
who do their work in the darkness. All night
I rose and fell, as if in water, grappling
with a luminous doom. By morning
I had vanished at least a dozen times
into something better.

Battle Park, Chapel Hill © Diana Bllomfield (Tri-color gum bichromate over cyanotype print)
Reedy Creek Redbud © Diana Bloomfield(Tri-color gum bichromate over cyanotype print)
Cobblestone Bridge, © Diana Bloomfield,Acadia National Park (Tri-color gum bichromate over cyanotype print)
Reedy Creek Trail © Diana Bloomfield (Tricolor gum bichromate over cyanotype print)
Oak Trees in Fog © Diana Bloomfield (Tri-color gum bichromate over cyanotype)
To learn more about the work of Diana Bloomfield please visit her page by clicking on her name.

