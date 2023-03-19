Please click on image to see a different view.

Winter Light, Stony Creek © Diana Bloomfield (Tricolor gum bichromate over cyanotype print) Stony Creek, Brumley © Diana Bloomfield (Tricolor gum bichromate over cyanotype print)

Mountains to Sea Trail, NC © Diana Bloomfield (Tricolor gum bichromate over cyanotype print) Eno River © Diana Bloomfield (Tri-color gum bichromate over cyanotype print)

Dogwood Among the Brambles © Diana Bloomfield,(Tri-color gum bichromate over cyanotype) Honeysuckle © Diana Bloomfield (Tri-color gum bichromate over cyanotype)

Sleeping in the Forest

By: Mary Oliver

I thought the earth

remembered me, she

took me back so tenderly, arranging

her dark skirts, her pockets

full of lichens and seeds. I slept

as never before, a stone

on the riverbed, nothing

between me and the white fire of the stars

but my thoughts, and they floated

light as moths among the branches

of the perfect trees. All night

I heard the small kingdoms breathing

around me, the insects, and the birds

who do their work in the darkness. All night

I rose and fell, as if in water, grappling

with a luminous doom. By morning

I had vanished at least a dozen times

into something better.

Battle Park, Chapel Hill © Diana Bllomfield (Tri-color gum bichromate over cyanotype print) Reedy Creek Redbud © Diana Bloomfield(Tri-color gum bichromate over cyanotype print) Dogwood Among the Brambles (Tri-color gum bichromate over cyanotype)

Cobblestone Bridge, © Diana Bloomfield,Acadia National Park (Tri-color gum bichromate over cyanotype print)

Reedy Creek Trail © Diana Bloomfield (Tricolor gum bichromate over cyanotype print) Oak Trees in Fog © Diana Bloomfield (Tri-color gum bichromate over cyanotype)

To learn more about the work of Diana Bloomfield please visit her page by clicking on her name.