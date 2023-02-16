Josephine Sacabo: Moon Over Time

Artist Talk & Opening Reception:

Saturday, February 25th, 6 – 8 p.m.

Exhibition on View: February 25th– March 25th, 2023

Catherine Couturier Gallery is thrilled to present Moon Over Time, an exhibition of work by artist Josephine Sacabo. Josephine Sacabo is a photographer based in New Orleans and Mexico, whose roots are in photojournalism and who now works in a subjective, introspective style, “using poetry as the genesis for her work.”

Born in Laredo, TX in 1944, Sacabo was educated at Bard College in New York, and later lived and worked extensively in France and England. She is a self-taught photographer whose work has been featured in over 40 gallery and museum exhibitions in the U.S., Europe, and Mexico and is included in the permanent collections of the George Eastman House, New Orleans Museum of Art, the International Center of Photography, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and la Bibliothèque Nationale.

Artist talk and opening reception on Saturday, February 25th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Catherine Couturier Gallery

713-524-5070

2635 Colquitt Street · Houston, TX 77098

Tues-Sat 10am-5pm

To learn more about the work of Josephine Sacabo please visit her page by clicking on her name.