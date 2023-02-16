Josephine Sacabo: Moon Over Time
Artist Talk & Opening Reception:
Saturday, February 25th, 6 – 8 p.m.
Exhibition on View: February 25th– March 25th, 2023
Catherine Couturier Gallery is thrilled to present Moon Over Time, an exhibition of work by artist Josephine Sacabo. Josephine Sacabo is a photographer based in New Orleans and Mexico, whose roots are in photojournalism and who now works in a subjective, introspective style, “using poetry as the genesis for her work.”
Born in Laredo, TX in 1944, Sacabo was educated at Bard College in New York, and later lived and worked extensively in France and England. She is a self-taught photographer whose work has been featured in over 40 gallery and museum exhibitions in the U.S., Europe, and Mexico and is included in the permanent collections of the George Eastman House, New Orleans Museum of Art, the International Center of Photography, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and la Bibliothèque Nationale.
Catherine Couturier Gallery
713-524-5070
2635 Colquitt Street · Houston, TX 77098
Tues-Sat 10am-5pm
One thought on “Josephine Sacabo, Save the Date”
One of my favorite photographers of all time. Consistently compelling, rich imagery- so much depth- with the printing skills to match it– and always original. Wish I could be at this opening!