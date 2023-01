Please click on images to see a different view.

Twilight at Point Reyes © Jan Bell Flowing Waves © Jan bell

Factory Butte © Jan Bell Cypress Tunnel © Jan Bell

Balance Rock © Jan Bell Afternoon Light, Mitchipicoten © Jan Bell Outgoing Waves © Jan Bell

Silvery Agave © Jan Bell

