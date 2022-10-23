This is the last week we are accepting entries to the 2022 Rfotofolio Call. We want to see your work. The deadline is Oct 30 at midnight CST.

This year Rfotofolio is honored to have Crista Dix as our juror. Crista is executive director at Griffin Museum of Photography.

How the Process Works

Everyone sees art differently and with that in mind each year we ask our guest juror to select the work that speaks to them. Rfotofolio is also a jurors.

Your submission is considered as a portfolio.

Finalist will be included in our on-line gallery, future interviews, future publications, and future exhibitions. This year we are proud to have the Lensbaby Award and the Hahnemühle Paper award.

The Information You Need to Know

For this call we want to see a well edited group of seven images.

This call is judged as a portfolio. This is an open call. Any subject, any photographic process.

If you are submitting an artist made books or three dimensional work please send a 4 to 7 images of that work. Three dimensional work has its own category.

Steps to Enter

Dates to remember.

Sept 4, 2022 Entries will be accepted.

Oct. 30, 2022 midnight CST is the deadline

Nov. 27, 2022 selections will be announced on Rfotofolio.

How to prepare your files.

Prepare your files with the following specifications:

Dimensions should be 1240 pixels on the longest side.

Saved as a JPEG.

No Watermarks / Copyright Units / Logos on image files.

File naming is as follows.

LAST NAME _FIRST NAME_ TITLE.jpg , for example Smith_Jill_MoonOverRiver_.jpg

In your email please have Call for Entry 2022 in the subject line.

Send us seven images with your Paypal invoice number, e-mail address, website address (optional).

Please include one paragraph about the work you are submitting.

Email them to rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org .

Donate with our Paypal button. We leave the amount up to you so that we will not exclude anyone. When you participate in our call for entry you are supporting the Rfotofolio Fund and Rfotofolio. Thank you for your support

.

Eligibility

Our calls for entry are open to all photographers world-wide, both amateur and professional. Rfotofolio invites photographers working in all mediums, styles and schools of thought to participate. The work must be done by the artist that is submitting to the call.

Use Rights

Each artist retains all copyrights to their own images. Artist’s attribution is provided with any use. By submitting work, artists whose submissions are chosen grant Rfotofolio the right to use their images for the purpose of promoting the artist, promoting future calls for entry, future interviews, publications and programs.Images may also be placed on social networks for Rfotofolio with artist attribution. By entering this call for entry you are allowing Rfotofolio to publish your images on our site and social media.

Artist whose work is selected will be featured on our site, in future interviews, future publications, and future exhibitions.

Many of the photographers that we have met over the years, come to our attention via the Rfotofolio Call. Rfotofolio has a call once a year and submissions will be accepted starting Sept 4th.

Some of the things that happen when you take part in a call.

You look at your work more closely. Editing becomes key. Your own selection process becomes more in tune with what you want to say. Your work is seen by people that may not have the opportunity to view your work in the past. Even if your work is not selected. You help support the organization and the community.

Criteria

Work is selected on the bases of a portfolio of seven images

All work must be done by you.

Please follow Rfotofolio for announcements.

About the Crista Dix

Crista Dix is the Executive Director of the Griffin Museum of Photography, assuming that role in January of 2022 after two years as the museum’s Associate Director. The Griffin Museum of Photography produces approximately fifty exhibitions annually in its Winchester and satellite galleries across New England. As an institution, we are committed to ensuring that our mindset, our practice, our outreach, our programming, and our exhibitions set a framework that consider diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion through our mission that is centered around the photograph.

Before coming to the Griffin Museum in 2020, Ms. Dix spent fifteen years operating her own photography gallery, wall space creative, closing it in 2020 to make the move to New England and the Griffin. In addition to curating exhibitions and mentoring photographers, she has written essays about photography, been a member of panels and discussions on the craft, juried creative competitions, and has participated in major portfolio reviews across the country.

Thank you to our sponsors.