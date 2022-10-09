Amy’s portfolio was a 2021 Rfotofolio Selection.

”I was immediately drawn to the abstract graphic details and the geometry of these 3-D constructions. I find them visually fascinating. Reading the artist statement, I appreciate the connection between past and present- from using architecture’s history to the blending of 21st century technology with the 19th century process of wet-plate collodion. I am especially intrigued by the glass piece, where strategic lighting allows for multiple images and perspectives. I love that the one shadow literally looms over and elevates the original piece. I find this structure particularly powerful.” Diana Bloomfield

Abundant Life © Amy Rockett Todd Abundant Life © Amy Rockett Todd

Abundant Life © Amy Rockett Todd

Abundant Life © Amy Rockett Todd

Adams Cube © Amy Rockett Todd

To learn more about the work of Amy Rockett Todd please visit her site by clicking on her name.