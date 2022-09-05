As we go marching, marching
In the beauty of the day
A million darkened kitchens
A thousand mill lofts grey
Are touched with all the radiance
That a sudden sun discloses
For the people hear us singing
Bread and roses, bread and roses
As we go marching, marching
We battle too for men
For they are women’s children
And we mother them again
Our lives shall not be sweetened
From birth until life closes
Hearts starve as well as bodies
Give us bread, but give us roses
As we go marching, marching
We bring the greater days
For the rising of the women
Means the rising of the race
No more the drudge and idler
Ten that toil where one reposes
But the sharing of life’s glories
Bread and roses, bread and roses
James Oppemheim,1911. First set to music by Caroline Kohlsaat and then Mimi Fariña in the 1970’s. Sung by Judy Collins.
To learn more about the work of Carl Corey please visit his page at Carl Corey.
2 thoughts on “Labor, Blood and Roses”
Always a delight to see Carl Corey’s beautiful tributes to the workers of this country. His appreciation of them shows in his marvelous photos of them. And the poem was the perfect accompaniment.
Gorgeous. Important.