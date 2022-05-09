Dorothy Osterman / Willie Osterman

The young women that became our mothers.

 Please click on picture to see a different view.

Patty Jean / Andi Alexander
Patty Jean / Andi Alexander
Shirley/ Valerie Cargo
Shirley/ Valerie Cargo
Sylvia M. Swartz / Lynda Fay Braun
Sylvia M. Swartz / Lynda Fay Braun
Betty McNutt/ Melanie Walker
Betty McNutt/ Melanie Walker
Gabrielle / Joanne Teasdale
Gabrielle / Joanne Teasdale
Dorothy Osterman/ Willie Osterman
Dorothy Osterman/ Willie Osterman
Dorothy Pettigrew Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield
Dorothy Pettigrew Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield
Maria Girardon (center} / Victor Milin
Maria Girardon (center} / Victor Milin
Dorothy Rosenthal / Jerry Rosenthal
Dorothy Rosenthal / Jerry Rosenthal
Dorothy Pettigrew Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield
Dorothy Pettigrew Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield
Dorothy Osterman / Willie Osterman
Dorothy Osterman / Willie Osterman
Joyce Limoges/ Robynne Limoges
Joyce Limoges/ Robynne Limoges
Michèle Bernatchez Lebeau/Joanne Teasdale
Michèle Bernatchez Lebeau/Joanne Teasdale
Pat and Ralph Taylor/ Keith Taylor
Pat and Ralph Taylor/ Keith Taylor
Dance Pose Edna Bullock,1961, Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography LLC
Dance Pose Edna Bullock,1961, Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography LLC
Mary Grahmann, (on the left)/ Pat Brown
Mary Grahmann, (on the left)/ Pat Brown
Pearl Ann Parsons Miller / Patricia Bender
Pearl Ann Parsons Miller / Patricia Bender
June / Maxie Bryant
June / Maxie Bryant
Katherine Demaris /C.R.
Katherine Demaris /C.R.
Muriel Vaughn /Liz Vaughn
Muriel Vaughn /Liz Vaughn
Margaret Stromee / Vicky Stromee
Margaret Stromee / Vicky Stromee
Frances Grummer/Valerie Chaucer-Levine
Frances Grummer/Valerie Chaucer-Levine
Eileen O’Connor Scully / France Scully Osterman
Eileen O’Connor Scully / France Scully Osterman
Irma / Karen Bell
Irma / Karen Bell
Rose Marino/ Ernie Luppi
Rose Marino/ Ernie Luppi
Hazel Albanese/ Cyd Peroni
Hazel Albanese/ Cyd Peroni
Lorrine, 1961 / Christopher Bryson
Lorrine, 1961 / Christopher Bryson
Kathleen Portvliet /Maureen J. Haldeman
Kathleen Portvliet /Maureen J. Haldeman

Featured Comments.

“Thank you for posting this again. The photo of my mother looks different every time I see it. I see my sisters’ there. I just returned from my father’s memorial in California, Jesse Alexander. He took this photo. My mother will turn 90 this month. She still lives in that land: Switzerland.” Andi Alexander

“Compassion, hope, vivaciousness, tenderness… I could go on and on. And of course beauty. Deep thanks to all who provided these very moving still images!” Morgan

“Always love looking at these!” Diana Bloomfield

 

Thank you to everyone that shared their pictures with us.

 

 

5 thoughts on “When They Where Young

  2. Compassion, hope, vivaciousness, tenderness… I could go on and on. And of course beauty. Deep thanks to all who provided these very moving still images!

  3. Thank you for posting this again. The photo of my mother looks different every time I see it. I see my sisters’ there. I just returned from my father’s memorial in California, Jesse Alexander. He took this photo. My mother will turn 90 this month. She still lives in that land: Switzerland.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.