The young women that became our mothers.

Please click on picture to see a different view.

Patty Jean / Andi Alexander Shirley/ Valerie Cargo Sylvia M. Swartz / Lynda Fay Braun Betty McNutt/ Melanie Walker Gabrielle / Joanne Teasdale Dorothy Osterman/ Willie Osterman Dorothy Pettigrew Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield Maria Girardon (center} / Victor Milin Dorothy Rosenthal / Jerry Rosenthal Dorothy Pettigrew Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield Dorothy Osterman / Willie Osterman Joyce Limoges/ Robynne Limoges Michèle Bernatchez Lebeau/Joanne Teasdale Pat and Ralph Taylor/ Keith Taylor Dance Pose Edna Bullock,1961, Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography LLC Mary Grahmann, (on the left)/ Pat Brown Pearl Ann Parsons Miller / Patricia Bender June / Maxie Bryant Katherine Demaris /C.R.

Muriel Vaughn /Liz Vaughn Margaret Stromee / Vicky Stromee Frances Grummer/Valerie Chaucer-Levine Eileen O’Connor Scully / France Scully Osterman Irma / Karen Bell Rose Marino/ Ernie Luppi Hazel Albanese/ Cyd Peroni Lorrine, 1961 / Christopher Bryson Kathleen Portvliet /Maureen J. Haldeman

Featured Comments.

“Thank you for posting this again. The photo of my mother looks different every time I see it. I see my sisters’ there. I just returned from my father’s memorial in California, Jesse Alexander. He took this photo. My mother will turn 90 this month. She still lives in that land: Switzerland.” Andi Alexander

“Compassion, hope, vivaciousness, tenderness… I could go on and on. And of course beauty. Deep thanks to all who provided these very moving still images!” Morgan

“Always love looking at these!” Diana Bloomfield

Thank you to everyone that shared their pictures with us.