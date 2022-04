“Photography is a way of feeling,of touching,of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever… It remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything.” Aaron Siskind

Tree and Wall, West Pinnacles,Edna Bullock 1985. © 1985/2016 Bullock Family Photography LLC. Stark Tree, 1956 Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography, LLC

Amy and Jane, 1989, Edna Bullock © Bullock Family Photography LLC Let There Be Light, 1954, Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography, LLC

Woman and Thistle, 1953 ,Wynn Bullock ©Bullock Family Photography LLC Peggy and Round Rocks ,Edna Bullock © Bullock Family Photography LLC

Navigation Without Numbers 1957 Wynn Bullock ©Bullock Family Photography LLC Three Nudes on Dunes, 1990,Edna Bullock © Bullock Family Photography, LLC

Fish Net over Fence, by Edna Bullock © Bullock Family Photography LLC Wood, 1972, Wynn Bullock © 2013 Bullock Family Photography LLC

Wynn Spotting in the Studio © Phil Palmer Edna in Darkroom © Kurt Fishback (1980)

To learn more about Edna Bullock please visit her page at Edna Bullock.

To learn more about Wynn Bullock please visit his page at Wynn Bullock.

Thank you toBullock Family Photography for sharing the work of Edna Bullock and Wynn Bullock with us.