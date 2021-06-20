The young men that became our fathers.

Please click on picture to see larger version.

John D.Wiley,San Francisco / Jane Wiley Thomas J. Thornton/ Laurel Thornton Wynn Bullock / Barbara Bullock-Wilson Denny in Buick Northern Cafe North Limestone c. 1952 / Christopher Bryson Bob Vaughn/Liz Vaughn John Palmer Osterman / Mark Osterman Fredy Cohen on his wedding day. 1947/ Evy Cohen Henry Lewis Braun /Lynda Fay Braun Sam Fisher / Morgan Fisher Jesse Alexander / Andi Alexander Henry Lewis Braun /Lynda Braun Denny Bryson/ Christopher Bryson Dan Rockett/ Amy Rockett-Todd Vojko Milin 1959 / Victor Mili Dad at 17, Wesley Hall / Leslie Hall Brown Pat and Ralph Taylor/ Keith Taylor Daddy at Art School Nicholas Jeon /Diana Nicholette Jeon Ivro Zari / Kate Zari Roberts Billy Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield Kim Weston / from Zach Weston Dad with Graflex / Gorden Brown Dad, 1975 © J.Rosenthal

Thank you to everyone who shared images of their fathers and other important men in their lifes.