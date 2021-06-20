The young men that became our fathers.
Please click on picture to see larger version.
John D.Wiley,San Francisco / Jane Wiley
Thomas J. Thornton/ Laurel Thornton
Wynn Bullock / Barbara Bullock-Wilson
Denny in Buick Northern Cafe North Limestone c. 1952 / Christopher Bryson
Bob Vaughn/Liz Vaughn
John Palmer Osterman / Mark Osterman
Fredy Cohen on his wedding day. 1947/ Evy Cohen
Henry Lewis Braun /Lynda Fay Braun
Sam Fisher / Morgan Fisher
Jesse Alexander / Andi Alexander
Henry Lewis Braun /Lynda Braun
Denny Bryson/ Christopher Bryson
Dan Rockett/ Amy Rockett-Todd
Vojko Milin 1959 / Victor Mili
Dad at 17, Wesley Hall / Leslie Hall Brown
Pat and Ralph Taylor/ Keith Taylor
Daddy at Art School Nicholas Jeon /Diana Nicholette Jeon
Ivro Zari / Kate Zari Roberts
Billy Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield
Kim Weston / from Zach Weston
Dad with Graflex / Gorden Brown
Dad, 1975 © J.Rosenthal
Thank you to everyone who shared images of their fathers and other important men in their lifes.