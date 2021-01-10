Please click on images.
Landscapes of Presence u-28 © Jerry Takigawa
Landscapes of Presence u-27 © Jerry Takigawa
Landscapes of Presence u-191 © Jerry Takigawa
Landscapes of Presence u-178 © Jerry Takigawa
Landscapes of Presence u-170 © Jerry Takigawa
Landscapes of Presence u-34 © Jerry Takigawa
Landscapes of Presence u-11 © Jerry Takigawa
Landscapes of Presence u-60 © Jerry Takigawa
Landscapes of Presence u-156 © Jerry Takigawa
Landscapes of Presence u-153 © Jerry Takigawa
Landscapes of Presence u-49 © Jerry Takigawa
Landscapes of Presence u-23 © Jerry Takigawa
Landscapes of Presence u-54 © Jerry Takigawa
Landscapes of Presence u-25 © Jerry Takigawa
Jerry Takigawa has a retrospective at the Center for Photographic Art Liminal Language: 1980-2020, Curated by Helaine Glick
Exhibition Dates: January 9 – February 14
To learn more about the work of Jerry Takigawa please visit his page at Jerry Takigawa.