Once a year Rfotofolio has our call for entries.

This year Rfotofolio is honored to have Jennifer Schlesinger, and Paula Tognarelli as our jurors.

This is the eighth year for the Rfotofolio Call and each year the quality of work inspires us. Photographers that are selected will be included in our on-line gallery, future interviews, future publications, and future exhibitions.

This year we are proud to have the Hahnemühle Paper award and the Lensbaby Award.

We want to see your work.

© Christine Fitzgerald Through My Looking Glass © S.Gayle Stevens

The Information You Need to Know

For this call we want to see a well edited group of seven.

Pictures of art on display does not count towards your seven images.

This call is judged as a portfolio.

This is an open call, any photographic process is welcome.

All work must be created by you.

For three dimensional work

If you are submitting an artist made book or three dimensional work please send 4 to 7 images of that work. Three dimensional work has its own category.

Important Dates

Aug 25, 2020 Entries will be accepted.

Oct. 25, 2020 Midnight CST is the deadline

Nov.22, 2020 Selections will be announced on Rfotofolio.

Steps to Enter

How to prepare your files.

Prepare your files with the following specifications:

Dimensions must be no smaller than 1440 pixels on the longest side.

Saved as a JPEG.

No Watermarks / Copyright Units / Logos on image files.

File naming is as follows.

Sequence number_ Last Name_ First Name_Title.jpg , for example

1 Smith_Jill_MoonOverRiver_.jpg

In your email please have Call for Entry 2020 in the subject line.

Send us your images with your e-mail address,

and website address if you have a website.

Please include one or two paragraphs about the work you are submitting.

Email them to rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org .

Donate with our Paypal button. We leave the amount up to you so that we will not exclude anyone. When you participate in our call for entry you are supporting the Rfotofolio Fund and Rfotofolio. Thank you for your support.

The fee is up to you and is a donation. Your donations help support Rfotofolio and the Rfotofolio Grants that we award each year.

If you have a question please email us at rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org, do not ask in the comments.

Volcan 4 © Robert Treat © Loren Nelson

Eligibility

Our calls for entry are open to all photographers world-wide, both amateur and professional. Rfotofolio invites photographers working in all mediums, styles and schools of thought to participate.

Use Rights

Each artist retains all copyrights to their own images. Artist’s attribution is provided with any use. By submitting work, artists whose submissions are chosen grant Rfotofolio the right to use their images for the purpose of promoting the artist, promoting future calls for entry, future interviews, publications and programs. Images may also be placed on social networks for Rfotofolio with artist attribution. By entering this call for entry you are allowing Rfotofolio to publish your images on our site and social media.

About the jurors.

Jennifer Schlesinger

Jennifer Schlesinger is an Artist, Curator, Gallerist, and Educator based out of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Schlesinger has approached her fine art photography with an interest in the historical development of photography as an artistic medium – having influences from the age old camera obscura, to 19th century albumen process, to 20th century gelatin silver printing. She is interested in how the evolution of photography can expand upon the development of photography as an art form. Her artistic mediums of choice have been the 19th Century albumen process and gelatin silver printing processes and her work mostly focuses on the landscape and how humans philosophically interact with the natural world around them. She uses photography as a tool to capture the world around her both poetically and metaphorically, and is highly influenced by the investigation of life through philosophy.

Jennifer graduated from the College of Santa Fe in 1998 with a B.A. in Photography and Journalism. Schlesinger has exhibited widely at Southwest regional institutions such as the Marion Center for Photographic Arts (SFUAD), Santa Fe Art Institute and the New Mexico Museum of Art, as well as national institutions such as the Southeast Museum of Photography and the Chelsea Art Museum.

Her work has been published online and in print with international publications such as Black and White Magazine (U.S and UK), the cover article for Diffusion Magazine Volume III, and Fotoritim in Turkey. Schlesinger is represented in many public collections, including the Southeast Museum of Photography, FL; The New Mexico Museum of Art, and the New Mexico History Museum / Palace of the Governors Photo Archives. She has received several honors in recognition of her work including a Golden Light Award in Landscape Photography from the Maine Photographic Workshops and the Center for Contemporary Arts Photography Award in Santa Fe, New Mexico, both in 2005. She has been awarded many distinctive nominations such as the Santa Fe Prize for Photography by the Center and the Eliot Porter Fellowship by the New Mexico Council for Photography.

She was the Assistant Director of Santa Fe Art Institute from 2003-2005 and was the Director of VERVE Gallery of Photography since from 2005-2017. She is now the Founder, Owner and Director at Obscura Gallery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Schlesinger has taught Adjunct at the College of Santa Fe and continues to teach via workshops through the Santa Fe Photographic Workshops, Art Intersection, and other venues.

Paula Tognarelli

Paula Tognarelli is the Executive Director and Curator of the Griffin Museum of Photography. The Griffin Museum of Photography located in Winchester outside Boston, Massachusetts, is a nonprofit photography museum whose mission is to promote an appreciation of photographic art and a broader understanding of its visual, emotional and social impact. Ms. Tognarelli is responsible for producing over 54 exhibitions a year at the Griffin and its surrounding satellite and online gallery spaces. She holds an M.S. in Arts Administration from Boston University, BA from Regis College, is a graduate of the New England School of Photography and pursued her Masters in Education at Lesley University.

Thank you to the photographers that share their work with us.

Thank you to our generous sponsors.

Josephine Sacabo and Luna Press,

Carol Boss at Hahnemühle Paper

Lensbaby

Bostick and Sullvian

Mark Nelson andPrecison Digital Negatives, and to all our supporters.

To learn more about the jurors and artist featured here please click on their names.

Jennifer Schlesinger

Paula Tognarelli

Photographers featured in this post.

K.K.DePaul

Christine Fitzgerald

S. Gayle Stevens

Robert Treat

Loren Nelson

George Nobechi

Jürgen Bürgin.