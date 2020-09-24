La Mujer Del Sol 1 © 2020 Josephine Sacabo

“…those who dance were called insane by those who could not hear the music”

La Mujer Del Sol 2 © 2020 Josephine Sacabo

 

This series of photogravures is a homage to Nahui Olin (b. Carmen Mondragon), the muse, artist, poet, social rebel and great beauty of Mexico in the 1920s – a woman who mesmerized the artists of the period – Diego Rivera, Dr Atl, and Edward Weston, among others – with her extraordinary beauty, her intelligence, and her extravagant, uninhibited behavior.

Mon Dragon © 2020 Josephine Sacabo
Sueno de Gatos © 2020 Josephine Sacabo
Cuerpo Libre © 2020 Josephine Sacabo
Dr. Alt © 2020 Josephine Sacabo

 Those Who Dance is on view at A Gallery for Fine Photography. 

