“…those who dance were called insane by those who could not hear the music”
This series of photogravures is a homage to Nahui Olin (b. Carmen Mondragon), the muse, artist, poet, social rebel and great beauty of Mexico in the 1920s – a woman who mesmerized the artists of the period – Diego Rivera, Dr Atl, and Edward Weston, among others – with her extraordinary beauty, her intelligence, and her extravagant, uninhibited behavior.
Those Who Dance is on view at A Gallery for Fine Photography.
