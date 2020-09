From the portfolio Blue by Carl Corey

Click on images to see a larger version.

© Carl Corey © Carl Corey

© Carl Corey © Carl Corey

© Carl Corey © Carl Corey

© Carl Corey © Carl Corey

© Carl Corey © Carl Corey

© Carl Corey © Carl Corey

© Carl Corey © Carl Corey

© Carl Corey © Carl Corey

Carl Corey is a 2019Guggenheim Fellow in Photography.

To learn more about the work of Carl Corey please visit his page atCarl Corey.