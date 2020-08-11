 

Roebling’s Gift © Peter Liepke

Central Park West © Peter Liepke
Up On The Roof © Peter Liepke

 

The Chrysler Building © Peter Liepke,Gum Bichromate
Entering Metropolis © Peter Liepke
Waiting For My Audition © Peter Liepke Gum Bichromate
Promenade © Peter Liepke

 

Edward Hoppers Corner © Peter Liepke, Platinum/Palladium

 

His Own Vortex © Peter Liepke, Gum Bichromate

 

This work is stunning. I love it. A rare and exquisite example of profound sentiments perfectly expressed. Bravo Peter Liepke. Josephine Sacabo

